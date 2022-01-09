Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 403.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences makes up about 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $691.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

