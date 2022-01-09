Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Decreases By 22.0%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $2.55 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

