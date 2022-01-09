QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,927.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $36,927.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005482 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

