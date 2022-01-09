$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

