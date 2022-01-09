WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

