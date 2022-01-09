Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 7,514 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 516.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Nucor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Nucor by 48.2% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Nucor by 1,563.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.