San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,509 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $21,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,422 shares of company stock worth $28,396,550. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

