Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 693 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.