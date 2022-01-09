Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,158 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

