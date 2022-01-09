Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centene by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,509 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.34 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

