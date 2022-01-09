Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 7,630 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.97 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.