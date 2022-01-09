Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

PH opened at $323.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.