Jennison Associates LLC Has $94.32 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $94,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

