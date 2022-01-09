Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

