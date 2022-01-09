Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.