Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.49 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

