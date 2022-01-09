Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

