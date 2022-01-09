Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises 4.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 28.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $319.28 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

