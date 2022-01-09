Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

PFF opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

