Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,105 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $115.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

