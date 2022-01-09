Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.23% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $9,861,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

