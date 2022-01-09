WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.46% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $104,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $38.09 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

