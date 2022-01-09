Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 307,199 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Performance Food Group worth $137,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,438 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,258 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

