Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,593 shares of company stock worth $1,987,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

