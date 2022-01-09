BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

