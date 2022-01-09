Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

