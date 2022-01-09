Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Diageo by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

