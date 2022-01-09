442 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

