Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

