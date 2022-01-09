LCX Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.19 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005476 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

