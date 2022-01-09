Synovus Financial Corp Buys 59 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average is $215.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

