Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $472.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

