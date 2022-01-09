Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

