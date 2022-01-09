Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

