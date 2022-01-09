Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

