Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

