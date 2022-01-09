IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.2 days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

