Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
