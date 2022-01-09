Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.