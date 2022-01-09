Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,708 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $180,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $566.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $649.45 and its 200 day moving average is $625.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.