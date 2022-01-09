Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $202,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $228.55 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

