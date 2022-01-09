Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $224.77 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of Howard Hughes worth $224,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

