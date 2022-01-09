Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.
A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
BFAM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.
In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.