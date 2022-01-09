Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

BFAM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

