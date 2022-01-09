Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $135.31 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

