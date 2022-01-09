Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

