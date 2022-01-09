Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 721,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 145.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

