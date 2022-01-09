Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.