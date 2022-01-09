iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $276.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

