Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Declines By 22.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

