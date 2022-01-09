Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

