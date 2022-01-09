First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.